Tech Stocks Rebound Amid Fed Uncertainty and Middle East Developments

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures experienced a rebound on Wednesday, following a sharp decline, primarily driven by renewed interest in technology stocks. Investors turned attention back to technology shares, with Micron Technology's earnings anticipated to provide significant market insights.

The recent market downturn emerged from fears of aggressive spending by hyperscalers and a potentially more hawkish Federal Reserve stance, leading to over $1 trillion in lost Nasdaq 100 market value. Micron Technology and Sandisk showed promise, rising 3.8% and 2.9%, respectively, in premarket trading.

Adding to the complex market environment, ongoing Middle East tensions and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's next moves have led to cautious optimism for an end to military conflict and expectations for robust earnings growth. Meanwhile, speculations about further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes are building, with inflationary metrics pivotal in determining future monetary policy.