World Cup Spectacle: America's Love for Grand Events Thrives Amidst High Prices

World Cup Attendances Are On Track For Record Highs Despite Daunting Ticket Prices And Trump Administration Travel Restrictions Experts Say It Is Less A Reflection Of Americas Fondness For Soccer

World Cup attendances in the United States are on course to hit record levels, despite high ticket prices and travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration. According to FIFA data analyzed by Reuters, 2.85 million people have attended the first 44 matches, with stadium occupancy at an impressive 99.6%.

Sports economics expert Dan Rascher attributes this trend more to America's love for large-scale events than a newfound passion for soccer. He asserts, "Americans like big events" and with the U.S. having large stadiums, attendance surpasses that of the 1994 tournament, also hosted in the U.S.

FIFA's introduction of a dynamic pricing model, where ticket prices are adjusted based on demand, has sparked criticism. However, FIFA claims it aligns with industry trends. Despite challenges such as travel restrictions impacting international attendance, the U.S. has demonstrated its ability to host grand sporting events, with implications for future events like the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.