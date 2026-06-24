Ships Navigate Safe Paths: U.N. Launches Hormuz Evacuation Scheme

Ships Have Already Sailed Through The Strait Of Hormuz Under A Newly Launched Evacuation Scheme By The Uns Shipping Agency

The newly implemented evacuation scheme by the United Nations' International Maritime Organization has enabled safe passage for ships through the potentially volatile Strait of Hormuz. According to an IMO spokesperson, vessels have started to traverse under this strategic plan, although specific details regarding the ships remain undisclosed.

Over the last 12 hours, two dry bulk ships and one cargo ship have successfully sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, based on data from the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) ship tracking services. Furthermore, tracking data analyzed by Reuters suggests that around 35 additional commercial vessels are readying for transit.

The comprehensive scheme, which was in negotiation for several months, aims to facilitate movement for hundreds of vessels and approximately 11,000 seafarers who have been stranded in the Gulf region. This move is intended to ensure both the safety and sustainability of international shipping lanes.