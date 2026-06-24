Safe Passage Through Hormuz: A New Era for Maritime Trade
Ships have started to transit the Strait of Hormuz under a new evacuation plan by the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization. This initiative, benefiting around 11,000 seafarers, has seen multiple vessels navigating the strait safely, with more ships preparing to follow suit.
In a major development for maritime trade, ships began navigating the crucial Strait of Hormuz under a recently launched U.N.-backed evacuation scheme, a spokesperson confirmed.
The U.N.'s International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced that multiple ships have already passed through, though specifics on the vessels remain undisclosed. Data revealed that two dry bulk ships and one cargo ship crossed the strait within the last 12 hours.
According to tracking data, 35 commercial vessels, primarily dry bulk, cargo, and container ships, are poised to journey through Hormuz. The plan, finalized after months of negotiation, aims to allow hundreds of ships and 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf a safe passage.
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