India's Economic Labyrinth: Navigating Shifts in Investments and Consumption

India's economic dynamics are influenced by uneven corporate investments, localized consumption trends, and technological disruptions. Nitin Bhasin of Ambit Institutional Equities outlines necessities for consistent growth, including government support and overcoming structural challenges. Experts also discuss currency pressures, declining government revenue, and the burgeoning regional markets, urging strategic reinvestment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:41 IST
India's Economic Labyrinth: Navigating Shifts in Investments and Consumption
Nitin Bhasin, Head-Institutional Equities, Ambit Institutional Equities (Photo-Ambit). Image Credit: ANI

India's economic landscape is facing a complex transformation driven by disparate corporate investments, localized consumption spikes, and technological shifts reshaping traditional industries. Nitin Bhasin, Head of Institutional Equities at Ambit Institutional Equities, discussed these issues with ANI News, emphasizing the urgent need for a strategic overhaul of growth strategies.

Bhasin provided a data-backed overview of India's economic trajectory, highlighting the precarious state of private capital expenditure (capex) and stressing the necessity of governmental support in infrastructure, ease of business, and factor reforms. Moreover, he warned of capacity expansion limitations without global market integration.

Economic experts Bharat Arora and Swayamsiddha Panda expanded on this, noting a slowdown in government revenue from GST and Income Tax, which threatens future public infrastructure investments. They also addressed currency fluctuations and rural economic risks, signaling potential countermeasures like leveraging NRI deposits to bolster banking liquidity.

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