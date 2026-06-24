India's Gold Rush: Jonnagiri Mine Sets New Era in Domestic Gold Production

The Jonnagiri Gold Mine in Kurnool district has officially opened, marking a significant milestone as India's first private commercial-scale gold mining operation since Independence. The inauguration, attended by Managing Director of Lloyds Metals & Energy, B Prabhakaran, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, symbolizes a strategic shift towards enhancing India's domestic gold production at a time when the country is a leading consumer of the precious metal.

Developed by Geomysore Services India Pvt Ltd with investments from Lloyds Metals & Energy and the Thriveni Group, the Jonnagiri project spans nearly 598 hectares and sees an investment exceeding Rs 400 crore. It is projected to produce up to 1,000 kg of refined gold annually, which will crucially contribute to reducing the nation's reliance on gold imports ranging from 700 to 1,000 tonnes annually. With estimated gold resources of 13.1 tonnes, continued exploration suggests potential for larger yields.

The launch of Jonnagiri Gold Mine underscores India's commitment to creating a sustainable gold ecosystem that drives economic growth, job creation, and national resource security. As the global gold market experiences price surges, the development of this domestic asset not only promises commercial benefits but also aligns with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by positioning 'Made in India' gold on the world stage.