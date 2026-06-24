Revamping India's Economic Role in Latin America: A Strategic Call to Action

Diplomat Amarendra Khatua calls for India to transform its economic strategy in Latin America, advocating for active engagement through processing hubs, local supply chains, and strategic resource corridors, in a bid to enhance long-term food and energy security and emulate China's interventionist model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:22 IST
Revamping India's Economic Role in Latin America: A Strategic Call to Action
Amarendra Khatua (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a pressing call for strategic change, former diplomat Amarendra Khatua urged India to shift from a passive trade partner to a proactive economic player in Latin America. Speaking to ANI, Khatua emphasized the need for India to establish processing hubs and local supply chains, drawing inspiration from China’s interventionist approach in the region.

Khatua highlighted that India's existing trade relationships with Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina are limited and often too reactive to global supply shocks. He proposed a more comprehensive economic engagement, advocating for local processing capabilities and export corridors to ensure stability in essential resources.

Furthermore, Khatua drew comparisons to China's strategic trade interventions, suggesting that India's economic presence in Latin America should include permanent institutional frameworks. He also pointed to India's digital exports, like the Unified Payments Interface, as potential levers for deeper economic ties.

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