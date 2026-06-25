Market Tumult: Stocks Dive Amid Fed Rate Speculation

Stocks took a hit on Wednesday, erasing initial gains as valuation worries dominated sentiment. This came even as the dollar hit a one-year high, raising concerns over how long such trends will persist.

Technology stocks, which suffered heavy losses on Tuesday, continued their downward path ahead of earnings from chip giant Micron. Sentiment wavered as investors anticipated at least one more rate hike from the Federal Reserve. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, the Dow experienced a small rise, buoyed by consumer discretionary, industrials, and materials stocks. Energy stocks, however, continued their slide as crude oil prices approached four-month lows.

The currency market saw the U.S. dollar rise for a third consecutive day, pressuring other major currencies. Meanwhile, the euro dipped, reflecting decreased expectations for European Central Bank rate hikes. Gold prices also fell, affected by the dollar's strength, marking a seven-month low.