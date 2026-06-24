Market Recovery Under Pressure: Tech Stocks and Dollar Surge Amid AI Valuation Concerns

Stocks Staged A Tentative Recovery On Wednesday From A Rout In Technology Shares On The Back Of Caution About Overstretched Ai Valuations

Amid concerns over AI valuations, global stock markets witnessed a tentative recovery as technology shares attempted to regain footing following a sharp downturn. Investor sentiment remained fragile, prompting a shift towards safer assets such as the dollar, which rose to a one-year high, underscoring market instability.

The dollar's climb was attributed to a substantial 'fear premium' resulting from geopolitical tensions, notably the U.S./Iran conflict. Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell to four-month lows as signs emerged of a potential easing of the tanker bottleneck in the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the complex geopolitical landscape.

Across the Atlantic, the euro and yen weakened as investors revised expectations for interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, respectively. The ongoing market volatility reflects broader concerns about global economic stability amid geopolitical uncertainties and fluctuating commodity prices.