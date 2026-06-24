Dollar's Surge: The Greenback's Winning Streak Amid Fed Rate Hike Signals
The U.S. dollar strengthened for the third consecutive day, reaching a 13-month peak due to expected Federal Reserve rate hikes and a recent selloff in technology stocks. Market anticipation escalated post-Fed's policy announcement, with inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions further boosting the greenback. Meanwhile, the yen faced mounting pressure as investors focus on shifting rates.
The U.S. dollar soared on Wednesday, achieving a 13-month high, fueled by expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes. This upswing also benefited from a selloff in technology stocks, adding momentum to the greenback's rise.
Recent statements from Federal Reserve officials have heightened market anticipation of rate increases, citing inflation concerns and a stable economic outlook. Additionally, a global downturn in equities, particularly within the tech sector, has affirmed the U.S. dollar's position as a safe-haven currency.
In the early stages of the trading session, U.S. equities saw modest gains as investors awaited Micron Technology's earnings report. The dollar also gained support from geopolitical uncertainties, particularly regarding U.S.-Iran relations, despite falling oil prices.