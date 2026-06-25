Neymar Leads Brazil's Bold Charge into World Cup Knockouts

Neymar, the Brazilian soccer superstar, expressed strong confidence in his team's World Cup 2026 campaign following a dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland in a recent Group C matchup. Speaking to the press post-game, Neymar emphasized the team's collective ambition and unity as pivotal elements in their quest for the title.

"I'm eager for it, not just me, but the whole team. The group wants to win," Neymar remarked. The 34-year-old made a notable return to the field after being benched for the initial group matches due to a calf injury. This match marked his first appearance since 2023 following a serious ACL injury during a qualifier against Uruguay.

The game saw Neymar come on as a substitute in the 76th minute, marking his fourth appearance in the FIFA World Cup. Brazil's victory over Scotland, highlighted by Vinicius's crucial goals and Cunha's late contribution, confirmed their place in the knockout stage alongside Morocco, while Scotland's future in the tournament remains uncertain.