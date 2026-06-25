Indian Equity Surge: Markets Ascend Amid Falling Crude and Tech Rally
Indian equity markets opened on a high, with Sensex and Nifty marking significant gains. The rally is supported by declining crude oil prices and global confidence in AI investments. Experts highlight the positive impact on India's macroeconomic stability, though caution persists over monsoon-related risks.
In a robust start to Thursday's trading, Indian equity markets saw a buoyant opening. The Sensex climbed 400 points, establishing a steady momentum following the previous day's rally. By early trading, Sensex reached 77,409.75, up by 418.53 points or 0.54%, while the Nifty ascended to 24,157.75, gaining 136.10 points or 0.57%.
The day witnessed Nifty Auto, Realty, and Cement sectors leading the surge, with over a 1% rise. On the BSE, key stocks like IndiGO, Maruti, SBI, ICICI Bank, and Reliance recorded gains. Market sentiment received a boost from a downturn in Brent crude prices, falling below USD 73 per barrel, an optimistic signal for India's economic stability and inflation outlook.
Market analysts attributed the rally to a renewed global risk appetite and the diminishing energy costs. Expert Ajay Bagga cited a resurgence in AI investment confidence, spurred by positive updates from tech giants Micron and Qualcomm, triggering a major rally across Asian markets. However, caution was advised regarding the deficient monsoon, which poses risks to sectors reliant on rural demand.