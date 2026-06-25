Indian Equity Surge: Markets Ascend Amid Falling Crude and Tech Rally

In a robust start to Thursday's trading, Indian equity markets saw a buoyant opening. The Sensex climbed 400 points, establishing a steady momentum following the previous day's rally. By early trading, Sensex reached 77,409.75, up by 418.53 points or 0.54%, while the Nifty ascended to 24,157.75, gaining 136.10 points or 0.57%.

The day witnessed Nifty Auto, Realty, and Cement sectors leading the surge, with over a 1% rise. On the BSE, key stocks like IndiGO, Maruti, SBI, ICICI Bank, and Reliance recorded gains. Market sentiment received a boost from a downturn in Brent crude prices, falling below USD 73 per barrel, an optimistic signal for India's economic stability and inflation outlook.

Market analysts attributed the rally to a renewed global risk appetite and the diminishing energy costs. Expert Ajay Bagga cited a resurgence in AI investment confidence, spurred by positive updates from tech giants Micron and Qualcomm, triggering a major rally across Asian markets. However, caution was advised regarding the deficient monsoon, which poses risks to sectors reliant on rural demand.