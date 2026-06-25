Iraq's OPEC Quandary: Seeking a Bigger Share

Iraq Will Be Compelled To Consider All Available Options If Its Opec Quota Is Not Significantly Increased

Iraq is urging for a substantial increase in its OPEC production quota as the nation grapples with a critical financial crisis. A senior official from the Iraqi oil ministry told Reuters on Thursday that all options would be on the table if their quota needs are not met.

The financial strain is compounded by regional instability, particularly the ongoing tensions with Iran. This underlines Iraq's insistence that OPEC treat their demand for a higher quota with seriousness, as stated by the ministry official.

In private discussions, Iraqi officials have pondered the drastic step of exiting OPEC. However, the current strategy remains to stay within the organization and pursue negotiations for an increased production quota.