Iraq's OPEC Quandary: Seeking a Bigger Share

Iraq is pushing for a significant increase in its OPEC quota amidst a critical financial crisis. An Iraqi oil ministry official indicated the urgency of this demand, while sources reveal that Iraq considered leaving OPEC, but currently plans to remain and negotiate a higher quota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraq Will Be Compelled To Consider All Available Options If Its Opec Quota Is Not Significantly Increased | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:03 IST
Iraq's OPEC Quandary: Seeking a Bigger Share
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq is urging for a substantial increase in its OPEC production quota as the nation grapples with a critical financial crisis. A senior official from the Iraqi oil ministry told Reuters on Thursday that all options would be on the table if their quota needs are not met.

The financial strain is compounded by regional instability, particularly the ongoing tensions with Iran. This underlines Iraq's insistence that OPEC treat their demand for a higher quota with seriousness, as stated by the ministry official.

In private discussions, Iraqi officials have pondered the drastic step of exiting OPEC. However, the current strategy remains to stay within the organization and pursue negotiations for an increased production quota.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026