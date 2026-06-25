Iraq's OPEC Quandary: Seeking a Bigger Share
Iraq is pushing for a significant increase in its OPEC quota amidst a critical financial crisis. An Iraqi oil ministry official indicated the urgency of this demand, while sources reveal that Iraq considered leaving OPEC, but currently plans to remain and negotiate a higher quota.
Iraq is urging for a substantial increase in its OPEC production quota as the nation grapples with a critical financial crisis. A senior official from the Iraqi oil ministry told Reuters on Thursday that all options would be on the table if their quota needs are not met.
The financial strain is compounded by regional instability, particularly the ongoing tensions with Iran. This underlines Iraq's insistence that OPEC treat their demand for a higher quota with seriousness, as stated by the ministry official.
In private discussions, Iraqi officials have pondered the drastic step of exiting OPEC. However, the current strategy remains to stay within the organization and pursue negotiations for an increased production quota.