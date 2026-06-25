Stir in the Strait: Fujian's Routine Maneuvers

The Chinese defense ministry confirmed that its aircraft carrier, Fujian, is conducting routine training in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, Taiwan's defense ministry noted the vessel's passage through the strait. China emphasized that such exercises will continue in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Defence Ministry Said On Thursday That Its Aircraft Carrier The Fujian Was In The Taiwan Strait For Routine Training | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:04 IST
Stir in the Strait: Fujian's Routine Maneuvers
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China's defense ministry announced on Thursday that its aircraft carrier, the Fujian, is stationed in the Taiwan Strait as part of routine training operations.

The ministry reiterated that these exercises are regular and will continue to be held in the future. This statement aims to clarify the carrier's activities in the strategically significant waters.

Taiwan's defense ministry had earlier reported the Fujian's movement through the strait, highlighting the ongoing military presence in the region.

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