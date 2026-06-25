Uyghur Activist Urges Global Action Against China's Policies

Dolkun Isa, leader of the Uyghur Centre for Democracy, calls for international action against China's policies on Uyghurs, deeming the situation a 'genocide'. Highlighting new laws as tools for suppression, he cites transnational repression and urges scrutiny at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:06 IST
Uyghur Activist Urges Global Action Against China's Policies
Dolkun Isa, President of the Uyghur Centre for Democracy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Dolkun Isa, the President of the Uyghur Centre for Democracy, has passionately appealed to the global community for more decisive action against China's treatment of Uyghurs. His remarks came during the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, where he emphasized Beijing's use of legislation and diplomatic tactics to stifle ethnic identity and skirt accountability.

Isa flagged China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law as a covert tool for eradicating Uyghur and Tibetan identities. He argued that the law, enacted in March, merely serves to legalize existing measures like restricting Uyghur-language education and expanding boarding schools, which undermine ethnic and cultural identities. He urged UN members to scrutinize the law's implications and address the issue at the Human Rights Council.

The prominent Uyghur activist further alleged that China's oppressive campaign is not limited to its own borders. Activists and diaspora leaders face intimidation and disinformation, which has led many to scale back advocacy efforts due to fears for relatives in Xinjiang. Referring to a 2022 UN assessment of possible crimes against humanity, Isa pressed member states to act against human rights violations and pursue accountability through the Human Rights Council.

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