Controversy Erupts Over NCERT's Inclusion of 1975 Emergency in Textbooks

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has criticized the NCERT and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with the BJP following the introduction of the 1975 Emergency topic in a Class 9 textbook. Raut stated that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not dismantle any political organizations during the period.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Raut asserted that India has been subjected to a prolonged state of 'Emergency' for the past 12 years. He defended the historical Emergency by noting its legal inclusion within the Indian Constitution.

Rajasthan Congress MLA Sachin Pilot also condemned the inclusion, accusing the BJP government of historical revisionism and manipulating institutions like the judiciary and Election Commission. These statements align with the government's recognition of Emergency's proclamation anniversary as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.