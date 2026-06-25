Ethiopia Expands Refugee Inclusion as Displacement Rises

Ethiopia is receiving international recognition for combining refugee protection with long-term inclusion, even as conflict and instability continue to force more people to flee their homes across the region. During his first official visit to Ethiopia from 18 to 22 June, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih met government leaders, African Union officials, development partners, refugees and host communities. He said Ethiopia is demonstrating that refugees can be supported not only through humanitarian assistance but also by creating opportunities to rebuild their lives alongside local communities.

Ethiopia currently hosts more than 1.1 million refugees and asylum seekers, making it one of Africa's largest refugee-hosting countries. Despite economic pressures, climate-related challenges and regional insecurity, the country continues to provide protection for people escaping conflict and persecution.

New roadmap focuses on jobs, education and self-reliance

A major outcome of the visit was the launch of the Makatet Roadmap, a national framework designed to integrate refugees into public services and national systems. The roadmap seeks to move beyond emergency relief by expanding access to identity documents, education, healthcare, employment opportunities and local services. The approach is intended to benefit both refugees and the communities hosting them while helping reduce long-term dependence on humanitarian aid. Salih said the initiative reflects UNHCR's "50 by 35" vision, which aims to halve the number of refugees living in prolonged displacement and relying on humanitarian assistance over the next decade by promoting self-reliance and lasting solutions.

During World Refugee Day, Salih visited Ura settlement in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region, where around 45,000 Sudanese refugee families have arrived since conflict erupted in Sudan in 2023. Refugees in the settlement share schools, healthcare and other services with local residents, illustrating Ethiopia's approach of introducing long-term development support from the early stages of displacement. He also met refugee entrepreneurs in Ura and Addis Ababa whose businesses are creating jobs, generating income and contributing to local economic activity.

Funding shortages threaten humanitarian response

The High Commissioner also travelled to Jewi camp in the Gambella region, which hosts nearly 450,000 South Sudanese refugees. Thousands more have crossed into Ethiopia following renewed violence in South Sudan, with authorities preparing for up to 100,000 additional arrivals this year.

Salih warned that severe funding shortages are placing increasing pressure on humanitarian services. He noted that one doctor currently serves around 70,000 people in the camp, describing the situation as unacceptable and calling for stronger international support to sustain life-saving assistance.

During the visit, Salih also addressed African Union member states on the need for greater regional cooperation to tackle the root causes of displacement. On the final day of the mission, he chaired a high-level meeting between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and UNHCR, where the parties signed a joint communiqué supporting the safe, voluntary return and reintegration of refugees when conditions permit.

Salih said displacement should never define a person's future and stressed that stronger investment, political commitment and international cooperation can help refugees move from dependency to self-reliance while strengthening the communities that welcome them.