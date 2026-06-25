Electric Car Surge Drives EU Policy Shift on Combustion Engines

A Spectacular Rise In Electric Car Sales In Europe Has Shifted Some Countries Away From Advocating For Weaker Rules For The Future Sales Of Combustion Engine Cars

A surge in electric car sales across Europe has prompted some countries to move away from supporting weaker regulations for future sales of combustion engine vehicles, according to EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. The commissioner made the comments during a meeting of EU environment ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday.

Hoekstra pointed out that some member states and European Parliament officials are rethinking their positions, suggesting the current situation may already align with proposed targets. These targets initially demanded a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from cars by 2035.

While last year the EU Commission altered the plan to a 90% reduction under pressure from the auto sector, Hoekstra still favors the revised goal but sees the increasing electric vehicle sales, particularly in major markets, as a strong indicator of changing tides in the automotive industry.