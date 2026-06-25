Electric Car Surge Drives EU Policy Shift on Combustion Engines
The rise in electric car sales in Europe has influenced some EU countries to reconsider their stance on combustion engine regulations. EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra noted the shift away from advocating for weaker future rules, citing impressive electric vehicle sales as a catalyst for policy change.
A surge in electric car sales across Europe has prompted some countries to move away from supporting weaker regulations for future sales of combustion engine vehicles, according to EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. The commissioner made the comments during a meeting of EU environment ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday.
Hoekstra pointed out that some member states and European Parliament officials are rethinking their positions, suggesting the current situation may already align with proposed targets. These targets initially demanded a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from cars by 2035.
While last year the EU Commission altered the plan to a 90% reduction under pressure from the auto sector, Hoekstra still favors the revised goal but sees the increasing electric vehicle sales, particularly in major markets, as a strong indicator of changing tides in the automotive industry.