BJP's Push for Make in India: A Parliamentary Review

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, emphasized advancing the Make in India initiative and safeguarding domestic interests by not joining the ITA-2. Key discussions included global market access, employment, and maintaining net neutrality for all internet users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:32 IST
BJP's Push for Make in India: A Parliamentary Review
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, convened to deliberate on advancing the Make in India initiative. Dubey highlighted the success of the Modi administration in safeguarding domestic interests by opting out of the Information Technology Agreement-2 in 2015.

Dubey reiterated the focus on enhancing employment opportunities and increasing India's access to global markets. The 'Make in India' initiative, launched on September 25, 2014, aims to attract investments, promote innovation, and position India as a manufacturing powerhouse.

Previously, the committee reviewed the functioning of Prasar Bharati and examined telecom service quality standards. Dubey emphasized the importance of ensuring net neutrality, advocating for equal internet access rights for all 140 crore citizens in accordance with constitutional mandates.

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