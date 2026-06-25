Brazil Looks to El Salvador's Crime-Fighting Blueprint

In a bid to enhance their crime-fighting credentials ahead of the general elections, Brazil's right-wing candidates are eyeing El Salvador's 'Bukele model'. The model, known for its emphasis on building prisons and a hard-line approach to law enforcement, is seen as a potential blueprint for Brazil's public safety strategy.

Prominent figures like Senator Flavio Bolsonaro have expressed strong support for the model, even visiting El Salvador to study its 'mega prisons'. Bolsonaro's proposed public safety plan mirrors this approach, suggesting the construction of five new maximum-security facilities.

However, experts warn of potential pitfalls. Brazil's complex socio-political landscape presents significant challenges to implementing similar measures. Public security expert Rafael Alcadipani highlights concerns over mass incarceration and the historical growth of criminal organizations within Brazil's prison system.