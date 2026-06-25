Indian Cinema Shines: Academy Invites Top Talent to 2026 Class

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a significant inclusion of Indian film experts in its 2026 class, enhancing the global stature of Indian cinema. The 529 new inductees worldwide include prominent names from India, highlighting the country's rich contributions to various filmmaking facets.

A leading figure among the invitees is Vishal Bhardwaj, an acclaimed filmmaker and composer noted for his work on films like 'Maqbool', 'Omkara', and 'Haider'. Also invited are renowned film editors A. Sreekar Prasad, with his extensive 45-year career marked by National Awards, and Deepa Bhatia, famous for her contributions to productions like 'Taare Zameen Par'.

This year's Indian cohort further includes costume designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar, and documentary filmmaker Shalini Kantayya. Their inclusion reflects the Academy's efforts towards international representation. Membership not only honors their crafts but also provides an influential vote in Oscar nominations and selections.