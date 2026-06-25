Kasturba Hospital Pioneers Complex Robotic Tracheal Cancer Surgery

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, achieved a milestone in robotic cancer surgery by successfully performing a complex tracheal cancer operation using advanced robotic technology. The procedure offered quicker recovery and less pain for a 36-year-old patient. This success underscores the hospital's commitment to innovative medical care in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:02 IST
Kasturba Hospital Pioneers Complex Robotic Tracheal Cancer Surgery
Robotic intrathoracic (chest cavity) cancer surgery. Image Credit: ANI

In a pioneering medical achievement, Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Karnataka has executed a sophisticated robotic intrathoracic tracheal cancer surgery. The successful operation marks a significant leap forward in robotic cancer treatments in the region.

Performed on a 36-year-old male who experienced severe respiratory issues due to a tumor in the lower trachea, the surgery required complete excision of the tumor-affected segment. Led by Dr. Naveena Kumar A N and supported by the Anesthesia Department, the surgical team skillfully utilized robotic technology to ensure a seamless operation and recovery.

This minimally invasive procedure not only spared the patient from an extensive chest incision but also enabled a swifter recovery, allowing discharge just four days post-surgery. The accomplishment accentuates Kasturba Hospital's role in providing cutting-edge medical interventions, leveraging advancements in robotic surgery to improve outcomes.

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