Kasturba Hospital Pioneers Complex Robotic Tracheal Cancer Surgery

In a pioneering medical achievement, Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Karnataka has executed a sophisticated robotic intrathoracic tracheal cancer surgery. The successful operation marks a significant leap forward in robotic cancer treatments in the region.

Performed on a 36-year-old male who experienced severe respiratory issues due to a tumor in the lower trachea, the surgery required complete excision of the tumor-affected segment. Led by Dr. Naveena Kumar A N and supported by the Anesthesia Department, the surgical team skillfully utilized robotic technology to ensure a seamless operation and recovery.

This minimally invasive procedure not only spared the patient from an extensive chest incision but also enabled a swifter recovery, allowing discharge just four days post-surgery. The accomplishment accentuates Kasturba Hospital's role in providing cutting-edge medical interventions, leveraging advancements in robotic surgery to improve outcomes.