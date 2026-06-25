Strengthening Ties: India's New Envoy Meets Bangladesh President

The newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, officially presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Thursday. Upon his noon arrival, a contingent of the President Guard Regiment provided a ceremonial guard of honour. Following this formal presentation, the High Commissioner engaged in a courtesy meeting with the President.

After the meeting, Md Sarwar Alam, the President's Press Secretary, briefed journalists, conveying the President's warm welcome to the Indian High Commissioner. The President expressed optimism that Trivedi's tenure would further strengthen the ties between Bangladesh and India, fostering a more people-oriented approach. He recalled the participation of India's Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, in the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new government, underscoring the countries' continued cooperation.

President Shahabuddin highlighted Bangladesh's prioritization of its relationship with India as a close neighbor and significant trade partner. He emphasized the nation's commitment to an honorable and progressive partnership with India, centered on sovereign equality and mutual interests. The High Commissioner echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the naturally friendly relations between the two countries, and underscored the need for increased people-to-people engagement and resolution of ongoing border issues.

Regarding border concerns, the High Commissioner mentioned recent productive talks between BSF and BGB officials, advocating for more frequent meetings to swiftly resolve border challenges. He conveyed greetings from India's President and leadership, reaffirming India's dedication to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh.

In reciprocation, President Shahabuddin extended his greetings to the Indian President through the High Commissioner, who sought the cooperation of Bangladeshi authorities in fulfilling his duties. The President assured his full support, wishing Trivedi a successful tenure and a stronger bilateral relationship.

Present at the ceremony were key secretaries and senior officials from the President's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)