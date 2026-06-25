NZ Government Drops Conservation Land Disposal Plan

The New Zealand Government has announced it will remove proposed provisions allowing the disposal or exchange of conservation land from the Conservation Amendment Bill, following widespread public concern over the changes.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said the Government had listened carefully to the feedback received from conservation organisations and the wider public, acknowledging that New Zealanders place enormous value on protecting the country's natural landscapes. He said the Government had not clearly explained how the proposed changes would improve conservation outcomes and decided to withdraw the controversial provisions from the bill.

Potaka stressed that the Government has no intention of disposing of New Zealand's iconic conservation areas, saying the country's natural environment remains a national treasure that deserves strong protection.

Conservation groups to help shape revised legislation

The Minister confirmed he had met with representatives from the Environmental Defence Society and Forest & Bird, where it was agreed that the land disposal and exchange provisions would be removed from the legislation.

He also committed to working closely with those organisations, along with other stakeholders and iwi, to review the bill's economic development measures. The goal is to ensure future changes support conservation objectives while remaining practical and sustainable over the long term.

Government says wider conservation reforms will continue

Although the land disposal proposals are being withdrawn, Potaka said the broader reform package remains one of the most significant updates to New Zealand's conservation laws in nearly 40 years. The Government says the legislation is intended to modernise the management of conservation land, improve environmental outcomes and support appropriate economic development where compatible with conservation goals.

Potaka said the Government remains committed to strengthening the conservation system but acknowledged that clear communication and public confidence are essential for reforms of this scale. He said the changes announced reflect the Government's willingness to respond to public concerns and improve the legislation before it becomes law.