El Al Airlines Halts Flights Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

El Al Airlines Will Suspend Its Tel Avivmoscow Flights For The Coming Days Due To Developments Between Russia And Ukraine And Recent Aviation Incidents In The Region

El Al Airlines has announced a temporary suspension of its Tel Aviv-Moscow flights, citing recent developments between Russia and Ukraine and aviation incidents in the area, according to a spokesperson on Thursday.

The airline plans to reassess the situation in the coming week. Passengers will be informed of any decisions regarding the resumption of services and will be provided with alternative arrangements according to legal guidelines.

The decision comes amid reports of military activity, including Ukraine's military striking an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region and two refineries in the Ufa region, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday.