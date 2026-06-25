El Al Airlines Halts Flights Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
El Al Airlines will temporarily suspend its Tel Aviv-Moscow flights due to the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine and recent aviation incidents. The airline will review the situation next week and inform passengers about any changes, with reassurances of legal compliance and alternative arrangements.
El Al Airlines has announced a temporary suspension of its Tel Aviv-Moscow flights, citing recent developments between Russia and Ukraine and aviation incidents in the area, according to a spokesperson on Thursday.
The airline plans to reassess the situation in the coming week. Passengers will be informed of any decisions regarding the resumption of services and will be provided with alternative arrangements according to legal guidelines.
The decision comes amid reports of military activity, including Ukraine's military striking an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region and two refineries in the Ufa region, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday.