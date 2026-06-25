Silver's Slump: The Precious Metal's Battle Against Gold

Silver Has Lost Roughly Half Its Value Since Peaking At An Alltime High In January Amid A Broad Shakeout In Precious Metals Prices But It Has Also Dropped By More Than A Third Against Gold

Silver has experienced a dramatic drop in value, losing nearly half its worth since a peak last January. Additionally, its comparative value against gold has diminished by over a third, indicating persistent weaknesses in the precious metal market as a whole.

The downward trajectory began around January 30, amidst speculation about the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates and escalating inflation concerns spurred by the Iran war. Silver, more susceptible due to its industrial relevance, bore the brunt of investors' risk-averse tendencies.

Gold is currently outperforming silver, marking significant gains past the 200-day moving average, suggesting further potential increases. Market watchers are closely monitoring psychological pricing points, such as the $70 mark, to predict future movements in precious metal investments.