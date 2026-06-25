Dollar Dominance: U.S. Currency Surges Amid Inflation Speculation

The U.S. dollar has recorded its largest monthly gain in a year, fueled by anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. This surge saw the dollar reach a 13-month high against the euro and a 40-year high against the yen. Market speculation centers on upcoming U.S. inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Headed On Thursday For Its Biggest Monthly Gain In Almost A Year | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:34 IST
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Currency Surges Amid Inflation Speculation
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The dollar surged on Thursday, set to achieve its most significant monthly rise in nearly a year, amidst impending U.S. inflation data that could cement investor expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. The euro fell below $1.14, while the yen hovered at 40-year lows.

This dollar dominance has impacted commodities and cryptocurrencies, with gold dipping below $4,000 an ounce and bitcoin falling under $60,000. The dollar index hit a peak of 101.8, driven by market anticipation for a possible Federal Reserve rate hike in October and another potential increase by year's end.

Economists predict a rise in core personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, to 3.4%, well over the 2% target. This environment of rising rates and dollar demand may soon challenge the yen, prompting Japan to consider intervention strategies.

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