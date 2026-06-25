India's MSME Sector Embraces AI Skills Amidst Evolving Hiring Landscape
India's MSME sector sees a 164% rise in demand for AI skills by FY26, indicating a shift towards digital capabilities. Workforce distribution is diversifying beyond Tier-1 cities, showcasing opportunities in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. Emerging hiring hubs are reshaping the sector's workforce dynamics and skill demands.
India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are reshaping their workforce strategies as the demand for AI-related skills surged 164% in fiscal year 2026. This revelation from the Apna MSME Hiring Pulse 2026 report highlights a pivotal shift as these enterprises move towards digital transformation and future readiness.
Despite the high concentration of job demand in Tier-1 city clusters, a broader workforce dispersion is evident with Tier-2 cities contributing 30% of applicants. Interestingly, Tier-3 markets present a ripe opportunity with high user engagement yet underrepresentation in formal job applications.
The emergence of new hiring hubs such as Surat, Rajkot, Nagpur, and Raipur marks a significant development in India's MSME-driven economy, traditionally dominated by established centers like Ahmedabad and Delhi. Growth in roles such as Sales & Business Development and frontline positions illustrates the sector’s evolving priorities.