Supreme Court Sides with Gun Rights Group Against Hawaii Law

The Us Supreme Court Sided On Thursday With A Gunrights Advocacy Group And Other Challengers To A Hawaii Law Restricting The Carrying Of Handguns On Private Property Open To The Public

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of a gun-rights advocacy group, challenging Hawaii's law that restricted carrying handguns on private properties open to the public without the owner's consent.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices overturned a lower court ruling, stating that Hawaii's law likely violated the Second Amendment. This recent decision adds to a series of significant rulings by the court on gun rights issues.

Hawaii's law required gun owners to obtain 'express authorization' from property owners before bringing handguns onto publicly accessible private property. The ruling was opposed by state officials, who claimed the law balanced gun ownership rights with property safety concerns.