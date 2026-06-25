Supreme Court Sides with Gun Rights Group Against Hawaii Law

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a Hawaii measure that restricted carrying handguns on private properties. The 6-3 decision overturned a lower court and sided with gun-rights advocates. Hawaii's law required express consent from property owners. This case follows other pivotal Second Amendment rulings by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Sided On Thursday With A Gunrights Advocacy Group And Other Challengers To A Hawaii Law Restricting The Carrying Of Handguns On Private Property Open To The Public | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:39 IST
Supreme Court Sides with Gun Rights Group Against Hawaii Law
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The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of a gun-rights advocacy group, challenging Hawaii's law that restricted carrying handguns on private properties open to the public without the owner's consent.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices overturned a lower court ruling, stating that Hawaii's law likely violated the Second Amendment. This recent decision adds to a series of significant rulings by the court on gun rights issues.

Hawaii's law required gun owners to obtain 'express authorization' from property owners before bringing handguns onto publicly accessible private property. The ruling was opposed by state officials, who claimed the law balanced gun ownership rights with property safety concerns.

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