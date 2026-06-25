Brazil Cruises to Knockouts with 3-0 Win Over Scotland: Ancelotti Praises Neymar and Vinicius Jr

Brazil's national team, led by coach Carlo Ancelotti, advanced to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland. Star players Neymar and Vinicius Jr received high praise for their performances, as the team continues their quest for the world title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:36 IST
Brazil Cruises to Knockouts with 3-0 Win Over Scotland: Ancelotti Praises Neymar and Vinicius Jr
Vinicius Jr (Photo: @vinijr Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's national football team secured their spot in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a decisive 3-0 win over Scotland at Miami Stadium on Wednesday, June 24. Coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed both Neymar and young star Vinicius Junior for their exceptional performances.

Vinicius Junior was instrumental, netting two goals in the first half, with Matheus Cunha adding a third after halftime to ensure Brazil topped Group C. Ancelotti praised Neymar’s passion and return to form, as the veteran striker made his first national appearance since 2023.

After an uninspiring draw against Morocco, Brazil rebounded with victories over Haiti and Scotland. Ancelotti acknowledged the squad's growth and focus on unity, while emphasizing the need for further improvements. With potential matches against the Netherlands, Sweden, or Japan, Brazil's pursuit of the title continues.

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