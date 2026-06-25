Global Unity Key in AI-Driven Economic Future, Says US Under Secretary

At the two-day Summit for Pax Silica partner economies, US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg emphasized the necessity of global collaboration in establishing secure technology frameworks, especially as artificial intelligence continues to expand rapidly worldwide.

In his address to delegates, Helberg pointed out that nations globally face similar structural challenges as they ponder the integration of AI into their economies. He remarked, 'Governments everywhere are asking many of the same questions,' particularly around building trusted AI ecosystems, securing supply chains, and ensuring citizens share in AI-induced prosperity.

Helberg stressed that the current geopolitical climate requires proactive partnerships. He explained, 'Countries are not looking for another forum to manage decline. They are looking for practical partners to help growth.' He cited AI as a significant driver of future economic prosperity and international financial stability. The event also facilitated bilateral engagement, focusing on enhancing supply chain security in critical domains.