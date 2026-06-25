US-India Forge Ahead with Pax Silica Initiative: A New Era of Collaboration

US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg highlights expansion of US-India partnership through Pax Silica, launching major initiatives like PaxPass and Foundry School. Helberg emphasized the strengthening of bilateral ties, advanced manufacturing development, and AI-driven supply chain improvements, reflecting a significant commitment to the future of global economic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:38 IST
US-India Forge Ahead with Pax Silica Initiative: A New Era of Collaboration
US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an announcement that underscores the deepening partnership between the United States and India, US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg praised India's early involvement in the Pax Silica initiative. Speaking at the 2nd Pax Silica Summit in Washington, DC, Helberg emphasized India's critical role in what is touted as one of the most consequential bilateral relationships of the 21st century.

Helberg revealed the launch of PaxPass, a groundbreaking platform designed to enhance the flow of AI-related goods. By integrating cargo verification and AI-powered risk assessments, PaxPass promises to streamline supply chain processes. The US committed $50 million to support this initiative, showcasing a robust investment in strengthening trusted partnerships.

The summit also marked the introduction of the Foundry School initiative, in collaboration with Stanford University, aimed at nurturing the next generation of advanced manufacturing leaders. This educational program is poised to create a cohesive ecosystem of innovation and production across Pax Silica economies. Indian authorities, including MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan, continue to collaborate on enhancing technological cooperation and building reliable supply chains.

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