In an announcement that underscores the deepening partnership between the United States and India, US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg praised India's early involvement in the Pax Silica initiative. Speaking at the 2nd Pax Silica Summit in Washington, DC, Helberg emphasized India's critical role in what is touted as one of the most consequential bilateral relationships of the 21st century.

Helberg revealed the launch of PaxPass, a groundbreaking platform designed to enhance the flow of AI-related goods. By integrating cargo verification and AI-powered risk assessments, PaxPass promises to streamline supply chain processes. The US committed $50 million to support this initiative, showcasing a robust investment in strengthening trusted partnerships.

The summit also marked the introduction of the Foundry School initiative, in collaboration with Stanford University, aimed at nurturing the next generation of advanced manufacturing leaders. This educational program is poised to create a cohesive ecosystem of innovation and production across Pax Silica economies. Indian authorities, including MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan, continue to collaborate on enhancing technological cooperation and building reliable supply chains.