Indian Healthcare League Expands with Cricket Star Ravi Bishnoi as Brand Ambassador for Season 2

In a remarkable development for the Indian Healthcare League (IHL), cricket sensation Ravi Bishnoi has been unveiled as the Brand Ambassador for the league's second season. As the world's largest healthcare-focused cricket league, IHL is renowned for using cricket as a vehicle to raise awareness on preventive health measures.

The forthcoming season represents a substantial leap in IHL's ambition to engage Indian healthcare communities through sports, with a new advisory board featuring luminaries like Dr. Balram Bhargava and Dr. G.K. Rath. Their expertise is expected to fuel IHL's mission of spreading awareness about cancer prevention, health education, and physical wellness.

Further expanding its initiatives, IHL will launch 'SheStrike', a pioneering women's cricket league focused on healthcare and wellness. Veteran industry leader Mrs. Nivedita Basu takes the helm as CEO. The additions of new franchises and talent discovery initiatives seek to broaden IHL's reach and impact across diverse Indian regions.