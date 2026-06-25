MAHE Ascends to Global Leadership in THE Impact Rankings 2026

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has ascended the global ranks in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2026, notably achieving the No. 1 position for SDG 5 - Gender Equality. The institution has shown remarkable advancements in quality education, healthcare, and global partnerships, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:54 IST
MAHE Ascends to Global Leadership in THE Impact Rankings 2026
MAHE secured the No. 1 global rank for SDG 5 - Gender Equality. Image Credit: ANI

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) elevated its global standing in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2026, securing the prestigious No. 1 global position for SDG 5 - Gender Equality. This significant ascent marks a milestone from its previous Rank 11, reflecting MAHE's dedication to advancing societal change.

The institution demonstrated exceptional progress across various United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climbing to Rank 5 for SDG 3 - Good Health & Well-being, and securing Rank 23 in SDG 4 - Quality Education. MAHE also made strides in SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals, moving from the 601-800 band to Rank 93 worldwide.

Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, commended the university's unwavering commitment to generating a meaningful societal impact through education, research, and community engagement. The institution's enhanced collaboration, broad access to quality education, and progressive healthcare initiatives solidify its reputation as a top global entity driving sustainable progress.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026