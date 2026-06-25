MAHE Ascends to Global Leadership in THE Impact Rankings 2026
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has ascended the global ranks in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2026, notably achieving the No. 1 position for SDG 5 - Gender Equality. The institution has shown remarkable advancements in quality education, healthcare, and global partnerships, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development.
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) elevated its global standing in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2026, securing the prestigious No. 1 global position for SDG 5 - Gender Equality. This significant ascent marks a milestone from its previous Rank 11, reflecting MAHE's dedication to advancing societal change.
The institution demonstrated exceptional progress across various United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climbing to Rank 5 for SDG 3 - Good Health & Well-being, and securing Rank 23 in SDG 4 - Quality Education. MAHE also made strides in SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals, moving from the 601-800 band to Rank 93 worldwide.
Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, commended the university's unwavering commitment to generating a meaningful societal impact through education, research, and community engagement. The institution's enhanced collaboration, broad access to quality education, and progressive healthcare initiatives solidify its reputation as a top global entity driving sustainable progress.