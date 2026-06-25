India's Wrestling Contenders Gear Up for Asian Championships Showdown

India's wrestling scene is set to dazzle at the upcoming 2026 U15 and U20 Asian Wrestling Championships happening from June 27 to July 5 in Pattaya, Thailand. A formidable 60-member squad will represent the nation across men's freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling categories, as confirmed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The tournament serves as a pivotal platform for U15 competitors, who will kick off the action on June 27, experiencing their first taste of intense international competition. The spotlight then shifts to the U20 division from June 30, underscoring the event's significance in nurturing India's future wrestling stars.

WFI President Sanjay Kumar Singh highlighted the squad's strength, showcasing promising talents like Mansi Lather in the women's division and Ronak in men's freestyle. Both bring valuable international experience to their respective categories, fueling India's medal hopes and solidifying the nation's standing in the continental wrestling arena.