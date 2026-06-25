Scottish Rider Oscar Onley to Miss 2026 Tour de France

Scottish cyclist Oscar Onley will not participate in the 2026 Tour de France due to a shoulder injury sustained during the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes. This injury also sidelines Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert. Despite the setback, Onley is determined to make the most of the cycling season ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scottish Rider Oscar Onley | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:44 IST
Scottish Rider Oscar Onley to Miss 2026 Tour de France

Oscar Onley, a promising Scottish cyclist, is set to miss the 2026 Tour de France following a shoulder injury incurred in a crash at the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes. Netcompany-Ineos, his team, confirmed the setback on Thursday.

The injury was sustained during the sixth stage of the race in southeastern France earlier this month. Team officials stated comprehensive medical evaluations revealed a significant injury that prevents Onley from participating in this year's esteemed Tour de France.

Onley is determined to recover and capitalize on the remainder of the season despite the disappointment. Meanwhile, Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert will also be absent due to an elbow injury from the same event. The Tour de France will commence on July 4 with a team time trial in Barcelona.

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