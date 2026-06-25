Tech Stocks Surge as AI Optimism Reignites Market Momentum

U.S. stock futures made notable gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq surging over 2%. This was attributed to optimistic forecasts from Micron and Qualcomm, which reignited enthusiasm for AI technologies ahead of critical inflation data expected later.

Micron and Qualcomm reported high demand for AI infrastructure. Customers committed $22 billion to Micron's chips, while Qualcomm projects $15 billion in data center revenue by 2029. Premarket trades saw Micron rise 18% and Qualcomm 11.5%, lifting other tech stocks globally.

The positive outlook supports a tech-driven rally that had recently faltered, showcasing the resilience of the AI sector. Despite looming inflationary pressures and potential interest rate hikes, investors remain hopeful of the sector's profitability, as reflected in the semiconductor index's trends.