Venezuela's Petrochemical Resurgence: Restart After Quake-induced Shutdown

The Moron Petrochemical Complex, Venezuela's second-largest facility, has been restarted following a precautionary shutdown triggered by recent earthquakes in the area. The seismic activity resulted in significant infrastructure damage, according to local firefighters.

Authorities conducted a thorough initial damage assessment, during which a leak from a storage tank was discovered. The damage evaluation necessitated employees being advised to remain away from the site temporarily.

With the assessment complete, operations have resumed cautiously to ensure facility safety and operational integrity.