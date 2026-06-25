Venezuela's Petrochemical Resurgence: Restart After Quake-induced Shutdown
The Moron Petrochemical Complex in Venezuela has resumed operations following a preventive shutdown due to earthquakes damaging the infrastructure. Local firefighters confirmed the facility was closed temporarily to assess the situation, including a detected storage tank leak. Employees were initially instructed to remain offsite.
The Moron Petrochemical Complex, Venezuela's second-largest facility, has been restarted following a precautionary shutdown triggered by recent earthquakes in the area. The seismic activity resulted in significant infrastructure damage, according to local firefighters.
Authorities conducted a thorough initial damage assessment, during which a leak from a storage tank was discovered. The damage evaluation necessitated employees being advised to remain away from the site temporarily.
With the assessment complete, operations have resumed cautiously to ensure facility safety and operational integrity.
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