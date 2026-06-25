Turkish Media Barred: Controversy Sparks Over NATO Summit Accreditation

Several Turkish journalists have been denied accreditation for an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, as reported by multiple media outlets. The denial raises concerns over press freedom, allegedly contradicting NATO's foundational values. NATO claims it relies on Turkey's assessment for journalist access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dozens Of Turkish Journalists Have Been Denied Accreditation For A Nato Summit In The Turkish Capital Ankara Next Month | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:50 IST
Turkish Media Barred: Controversy Sparks Over NATO Summit Accreditation
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In a controversial move, dozens of Turkish journalists have been denied accreditation for an upcoming NATO summit scheduled to be held in Ankara next month, as reported by multiple media outlets and journalist associations.

NATO has deferred the responsibility of journalist accreditation to Turkey, which has resulted in several denials, including those for reporters from independent media outlets like Cumhuriyet, Sozcu, Anka, T24, and Medyascope. Notably, even a pro-government journalist from Yeni Safak newspaper faced rejection.

This development has sparked concerns regarding press freedom. The Turkish Journalists Association criticized NATO, stating that the denial deviates from the principles of democracy, individual freedom, and the rule of law, which are emphasized in NATO's founding treaty. NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart emphasized the importance of media attendance at major events, noting ongoing contact with Turkish authorities over the matter.

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