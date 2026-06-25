Tense Talks: Israel-Lebanon Dispute Over Southern Lebanon Control

Senior officials from Israel and Lebanon have denied claims of Israeli troop withdrawal from occupied southern Lebanon. Despite a U.S. proposal to return control to Lebanon, disputes emerged during talks. Tensions remain high with recent military activities and differing views on how to move forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Senior Israeli And Lebanese Officials Denied On Thursday That There Had Been Any Israeli Withdrawal From Occupied Southern Lebanon | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:53 IST
Tense Talks: Israel-Lebanon Dispute Over Southern Lebanon Control
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Senior Israeli and Lebanese officials have categorically denied reports suggesting an Israeli military pullback from occupied southern Lebanon. ﻿Controversy erupted after a U.S. official indicated such a withdrawal in a gesture of goodwill toward the Lebanese government. Discussions are ongoing over a U.S.-backed proposal for Israel to relinquish certain occupied territories to the Lebanese military.

The proposal, known as the 'pilot zone', was part of negotiations in Washington, although these talks were overshadowed by Iran's involvement in separate discussions with the U.S. A U.S. State Department official hailed Israel's alleged move as significant, advocating for Lebanese Armed Forces to assert control and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

However, Israeli officials contested any claims of withdrawal, suggesting demilitarization prerequisites must be met, primarily disarming Hezbollah. These conflicting stances have kept the situation tense, evidenced by continued military operations, including airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Both sides have stated their conditions for further negotiations, focusing on security and sovereignty issues.

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