Wall Street Boosted by AI Optimism and Strong Economic Data
Wall Street's main indexes advanced as strong forecasts from Micron and Qualcomm renewed AI optimism, complemented by positive economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.1 points, the S&P 500 climbed 46.7 points, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 248.1 points, highlighting investor confidence.
Wall Street's main indexes surged on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat forecasts from tech giants Micron and Qualcomm, which rekindled optimism about artificial intelligence advancements.
The positive sentiment was further bolstered by encouraging economic data, driving investor confidence and market momentum.
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 160.1 points, or 0.31%, to close at 52009.02. The S&P 500 also witnessed a rise of 46.7 points, or 0.63%, reaching 7404.91. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 248.1 points, or 0.97%, ending the day at 25724.779.