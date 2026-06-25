Wall Street Boosted by AI Optimism and Strong Economic Data

Wall Street's main indexes advanced as strong forecasts from Micron and Qualcomm renewed AI optimism, complemented by positive economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.1 points, the S&P 500 climbed 46.7 points, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 248.1 points, highlighting investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Advanced On Thursday As Strong Forecasts From Micron And Qualcomm Renewed Ai Optimism | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:03 IST
Wall Street Boosted by AI Optimism and Strong Economic Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes surged on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat forecasts from tech giants Micron and Qualcomm, which rekindled optimism about artificial intelligence advancements.

The positive sentiment was further bolstered by encouraging economic data, driving investor confidence and market momentum.

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 160.1 points, or 0.31%, to close at 52009.02. The S&P 500 also witnessed a rise of 46.7 points, or 0.63%, reaching 7404.91. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 248.1 points, or 0.97%, ending the day at 25724.779.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026