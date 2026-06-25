Wall Street Boosted by AI Optimism and Strong Economic Data

Wall Streets Main Indexes Advanced On Thursday As Strong Forecasts From Micron And Qualcomm Renewed Ai Optimism

Wall Street's main indexes surged on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat forecasts from tech giants Micron and Qualcomm, which rekindled optimism about artificial intelligence advancements.

The positive sentiment was further bolstered by encouraging economic data, driving investor confidence and market momentum.

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 160.1 points, or 0.31%, to close at 52009.02. The S&P 500 also witnessed a rise of 46.7 points, or 0.63%, reaching 7404.91. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 248.1 points, or 0.97%, ending the day at 25724.779.