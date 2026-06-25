The Pound Was Set For Its Worst Monthly Performance Against The Dollar Since Last July On Thursday

In a volatile week marking the tenth anniversary of the Brexit vote, the British pound suffers its steepest monthly drop against the dollar since July 2025. Sterling has depreciated 2.2% this month, with its value standing at $1.3161, as political upheaval grips the United Kingdom.

Energy market shifts following the resumed flow of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz have eased inflationary pressures, giving the Bank of England reprieve from imminent interest rate hikes. This adjustment coincides with significant political changes, including the resignation of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer due to waning popularity.

Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham emerges as the leading contender to assume the prime ministerial role, raising questions about future fiscal policies. Investors eagerly await the potential reshuffle in the UK Treasury and its implications for economic confidence and stability.