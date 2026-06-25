US Crude Oil Stocks Dip Despite Rising Imports

US crude oil inventories fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week ending June 19, despite increased imports and high refinery activity. Gasoline and distillate fuel production rose, while overall commercial petroleum inventories dropped slightly. Fuel demand trends showed mixed results across various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:33 IST
US Crude Oil Stocks Dip Despite Rising Imports
Representative image (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI

In a week marked by fluctuating energy dynamics, American crude oil inventories experienced a notable decline despite an uptick in imports. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), commercial crude oil stockpiles, excluding strategic reserves, decreased by 6.1 million barrels to a total of 412.1 million barrels.

The shift occurred even as refinery operations maintained a high capacity utilization rate of 96.1%. Refineries processed 17.1 million barrels per day, a slight dip from the previous week. Crude oil imports rose by 436,000 barrels per day to reach 5.6 million barrels per day, though the four-week average remains below last year's levels.

Meanwhile, gasoline and distillate inventories saw an increase, with distillate fuel production climbing to 5.2 million barrels per day. Despite this, total commercial petroleum inventories experienced a minor decline. The EIA report underscores a mix in fuel demand trends, with a dip in gasoline consumption but an increase in demand for distillate and jet fuel.

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