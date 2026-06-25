China-Austria Relations: A Constructive Partnership

China Hopes Austria Can Continue To Play A Constructive Role In The Development Of Chinaeurope Relations

China is urging Austria to maintain its constructive influence in the ongoing development of relations between China and Europe, according to a recent announcement by Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks in Beijing with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

Wang expressed appreciation for Austria's pragmatic approach towards China, calling for both countries to uphold each other's core interests and to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The discussions highlight the importance of mutual respect and a strategic partnership in fostering diplomatic ties between the two nations.