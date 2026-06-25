Micron Technology Surpasses Market Giants with AI-Driven Surge

Micron Technology has overtaken Meta Platforms in market valuation, briefly surpassing Tesla, due to a strong forecast driven by AI demand. The company's shares rose significantly, reaching a market cap of $1.398 trillion. Micron's fortunes have been bolstered by substantial customer commitments for memory chip supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Micron Technology Edged Past The Market Valuation Of Meta Platforms And Briefly Teslas For The First Time On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:20 IST
Micron Technology Surpasses Market Giants with AI-Driven Surge
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Micron Technology has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the market valuations of Meta Platforms and briefly Tesla, driven by a robust forecast and growing AI demand.

On Thursday, Micron's shares rose by 18.4%, reaching a market capitalization of $1.398 trillion. This rise allowed it to edge past Meta's valuation of $1.392 trillion, while Tesla stood at $1.4 trillion in market value. The company's recent success is attributed to its impressive fourth-quarter revenue and profit forecasts, buoyed by $22 billion worth of commitments from clients for memory chip supplies.

Joining the trillion-dollar market cap club on May 26, alongside South Korea's Samsung Electronics, Micron stands as a prime beneficiary of the tech sector's significant AI investment plans, reflecting investor confidence in its future growth.

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