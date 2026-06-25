Ebola Crisis in Congo: Urgent Funding Needed

Africa Centres For Disease Control And Prevention Directorgeneral Jean Kaseya Said On Thursday That Funding Required For The Ebola Response Had Risen To Billion

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces an escalating Ebola crisis as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a sharp increase in funding requirements for the outbreak response. Director-General Jean Kaseya highlighted the necessity of $1.4 billion, significantly higher than the previous $518 million estimate, to combat the spreading disease.

The rapid rise in cases, now with over 1,000 individuals affected in Congo and 20 in neighboring Uganda, signals the highest incidence in the first month of any recorded Ebola episode. The outbreak is further complicated by a humanitarian crisis in Congo's Ituri province, impairing containment efforts.

Kaseya sternly warned that without addressing the humanitarian issues and securing the needed funds, the ongoing battle against the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola might not be won. Immediate global cooperation is imperative to prevent further escalation.