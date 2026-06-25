Stephanie Frappart Breaks Barriers: Appointed to UEFA Referees Committee
Stephanie Frappart, a pioneering female referee, has been appointed as a refereeing officer on UEFA's referees committee. Known for her historic officiating achievements, including the first woman to referee in the French Ligue 1 and a men's FIFA World Cup match, Frappart will oversee referee development and appointments for UEFA competitions.
Stephanie Frappart, a trailblazer in women's refereeing, has been named a refereeing officer on UEFA's referees committee, marking another significant milestone in her illustrious career.
Frappart, who became an international referee in 2010, will be responsible for overseeing referee development, performance monitoring, technical guidance, and match official appointments for UEFA competitions.
Her appointment follows a series of groundbreaking achievements, such as becoming the first woman to officiate a French Ligue 1 match and a men's FIFA World Cup match, further cementing her legacy in the world of soccer.