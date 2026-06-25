Gulmarg Gondola Resumes Operations After Safety Overhaul

The Gulmarg Gondola service has resumed following a month-long suspension due to a technical malfunction. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally reviewed the system’s safety measures. Over 300 tourists were safely evacuated during the fault. Officials prioritized safety before restoring operations, ensuring thorough repairs and inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:12 IST
Gulmarg Gondola Resumes Operations After Safety Overhaul
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a month-long suspension stemming from a technical issue, the Gulmarg Gondola in Jammu and Kashmir is officially operational again. The suspension occurred when a mechanical fault on May 25 left more than 300 tourists stranded in mid-air, prompting a significant rescue effort.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's visit to the Gondola site ensured stringent checks were followed before the service could resume. Personnel from the J&K Police, SDRF, and the Cable Car Corporation successfully evacuated 286 tourists safely. The government emphasized safety over speed, making thorough repairs and inspections in collaboration with Cable Car Corporation.

Abdullah shared that the gearbox was replaced promptly but insisted on a cautious approach, refraining from restarting operations until full satisfaction with safety protocols was achieved. A five-member committee was formed to investigate the incident, which affected 62 out of 65 cables, with 52 cabins occupied at the time of the fault.

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