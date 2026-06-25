Experion Developers Shines at ET Now Realty Awards 2026

In a significant achievement for the luxury real estate sector, Experion Developers was honored with the 'Excellence in Luxury Developments' award at the ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026. The prestigious ceremony, hosted at New Delhi's Taj Palace, showcased the company's rise as a dominant force in luxury real estate.

This accolade comes after a transformative year for Experion Developers, which saw its order bookings soar to Rs. 4,000 crores for FY 2025-26. This figure considerably eclipses the previous year's Rs. 2,200 crores, underscoring the company's strategic market choices and robust customer interest in luxury developments.

Vaibhav Kumar Shivhare, Chief Operating Officer-Operations, accepted the award, reflecting on the company's relentless dedication to excellence in luxury residential projects. Experion Developers, supported by FDI from Singapore's AT Capital Group, continues to set industry standards with its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, making significant contributions to the luxury real estate landscape in India.