India-US Tech Collaboration: New Horizons in Semiconductor and AI Partnerships

In a significant move to bolster technological cooperation, India's Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, met with U.S. Under Secretary of State Jacob S Helberg in Washington, D.C. The key agenda of the conversations was to enhance bilateral efforts in building diversified and trusted supply chains, with an emphasis on semiconductor manufacturing and AI adoption.

This meeting comes on the heels of India’s formal entry into the Pax Silica initiative, a U.S.-led program aimed at securing AI supply chains and fostering pro-innovation regulations. India’s involvement was solidified with the signing of a declaration in New Delhi on February 20, underscoring the country's pivotal role in this international endeavor.

U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, underscored the strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting a strong rapport between U.S. President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the importance of mutual trust, which has paved the way for India's inclusion in crucial global initiatives like Pax Silica, as well as its vital role in the pharmaceutical supply chain.